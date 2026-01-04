Addison Rae Shows Off Her Sexy Beach Body in New Pics

Addison Rae Addison SLAYED during a beach day in Perth, Australia ... and we have the insanely sexy pics.

The singer teased photographers with almost "Nothing On" as she frolicked in the Indian Ocean Sunday.

The 25-year-old wore a teeny tiny pink bikini over her toned figure, which she showed off playfully by bending over -- forwards and backwards -- in full view of cameras.

We last saw the German influencer in November making her way through LAX with a mask over her eyes.