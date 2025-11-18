Addison Rae Sunbathes in Bikini on Yacht in Sydney

Addison Rae took a well-deserved break from her world tour to soak up the sun in Sydney, Australia ... tanning her buns in a tiny 2-piece.

Check out our gallery -- the "I Got It Bad" singer seemed at ease on a private yacht after taking a dip in the Tasman Sea in a beige bikini top and printed blue bottoms.

She looked just as fashionable as she does on stage while lounging on the vessel's bow in a purple mini skirt and lace shawl.

Addison made sure to make the most out of her time in Sydney, hitting the beach as well and sharing plenty of photos from her cheeky excursion. You can see by the photos she was feeling confident and carefree, striking several poses in a black bikini ... and even gave fans a glimpse of her rear end!

The TikTok star turned pop singer is currently on The Addison Tour, which supports her debut album, "Addison."

She kicked off the tour in Europe back in August before making her way to North America and then to the Land Down Under.