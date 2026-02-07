Addison Rae Debuts New Hair Color in Sexy Social Media Post

Addison Rae's new hair color is certainly putting the "pop" in "pop star" ... with her style catching eyes all over social media.

The singer-songwriter shared a sizzling pic of her new look to Instagram Saturday morning ... throwing a sultry glance over her shoulder while wearing a tight black leather dress, which revealed a pink garter wrapped around her left thigh.

She added a little more color to the outfit with her hair now boasting bright red coloring spread throughout it ... making a fiery statement in the pic.

She simply captioned the snap, "🔥🐎."

Worth noting ... Addison's new look just changed this week. She attended the 68th Grammy Awards on Sunday -- no trace of the Kool-Aid colored hair yet.

The Recording Academy nominated Addison for Best New Artist at this year's ceremony ... but she went home empty-handed. Olivia Dean took home the trophy instead.