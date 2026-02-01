Olivia Dean Wins Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards

It's official ... breakout star Olivia Dean is now Best New Artist after her huge Grammy win!

The 26-year-old British singer-songwriter beat out fellow Brit Lola Young, influencers-turned-singers Addison Rae and Alex Warren, as well as girl group KATSEYE to cap off her meteoric year.

She tearfully accepted the award, saying, “I want to say I’m up here as a granddaughter of an immigrant. I’m a product of bravery, and I think those people deserve to be celebrated. So. Yeah, we’re nothing without each other.”

She now joins an illustrious list of former winners which includes Amy Winehouse, Adele and Alessia Cara.