Sabrina Carpenter & Madonna Announce New Single After Coachella Collab

It's the gift that keeps on giving -- Sabrina Carpenter and Madonna are keeping the momentum going ... 'cause they’ve got a new single on the way!

The duo dropped the news in a joint IG post Monday, teasing their track “Bring Your Love” alongside a slick black-and-white pic, with the caption, "We’ve got something to say about it. ♥️"

They also revealed the release date -- April 30 at 3 PM PT -- and judging by the comment section meltdown, fans are already counting down.

The track is set to land on Madonna’s upcoming 15th studio album "Confessions II," which drops July 3.

As you know, this comes right after Madonna jumped onstage with Sabrina during Coachella weekend one -- belting out classics like "Vogue" and "Like a Prayer.”