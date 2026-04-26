Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, Sabrina Carpenter & More Rock the Clean Girl Look
No Makeup? No Problem! These Stars Rock The Clean Girl Aesthetic!!!
Published
While the gorgeous gals of Hollywood seem to love getting glammed up ... every now and then, they grace us with their fresh faces.
Stars like Hailey Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Kylie Jenner and more have all stripped away the smokey eye in favor of sweet selfies that are au naturel.
And in honor of No Makeup Day ... it only seems right to let their natural beauty shine. Check out the gallery!