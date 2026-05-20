Madonna Seems to Shade Charli xcx Over Dance Floor Dig in New Post

Maybe You Just Have Bad Taste!!!

Do we smell a new feud brewing?!

Madonna seemed to take aim at Charli xcx on social media ... saying if you're not into the groove, you're not listening to the right club classics.

It sure sounded like she was calling out some of Charli's recent comments in the caption, writing ... "If your Dance floor feels dead Maybe you’re playing the wrong music."

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This comes after Charli's interview in the May issue of British Vogue, where she said "I think the dance floor is dead so now we’re making rock music."

It's looking like Madonna may have taken that a bit personally ... remember, she's pushing her upcoming album "Confessions II" as a sequel to her 2005 record "Confessions on a Dance Floor."

And back in 2024, Charli launched a global phenomenon with "Brat" -- the club-pop album that gave us "Brat Summer" -- but it seems like she's ready to switch gears to a different genre.