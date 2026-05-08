Spencer Pratt Borrows Charli XCX Theme in L.A. Utopia Political Ad

Out With the Brats ... In With the Pratt

A Los Angeles with Spencer Pratt as mayor would be safer, saner, and a lot cleaner ... at least according to a new A.I. political ad that projects his vision for the future.

LA doesn’t have to be like this. Vote Spencer Pratt. pic.twitter.com/rvCroUT8CP @charliebcurran

The new ad dropped Friday ... and it opens with a firefighter remarking that it's a lot easier to fight fires when there's water in the reservoir. Spencer's running for mayor in large part due to wildfires last year that devastated the city and burned his house down.

Next, a cop looks into the camera and remarks on being allowed to arrest criminals with handcuffs. A woman walking a dog says she doesn't have to worry about stepping in human poop, and a man on a run says the only needles he sees are in hospitals.

A kid at a playground says his favorite park is no longer an open-air drug market ... and a woman pushing a stroller says she feels safe walking her child.

The city looks bustling as people go out in downtown, Santa Monica and elsewhere ... and a group of TV anchors admit "common sense turned out to be good."

It all ends with Spencer hyping up a crowd about a "Pratt Summer."

LA is worth saving. Vote Spencer Pratt. pic.twitter.com/GpQpnfsuJe @charliebcurran

A guy named Charlie Curran created the video using A.I. -- he's the same guy who made another ad this week with Spencer playing Batman and bashing prominent Democrats in an L.A. hellscape.

As you know ... Spencer's running for mayor -- and, he's feeling good about his chances. Many of his costars on "The Hills" have publicly backed him ... as has former Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, who donated the maximum allowable amount to his campaign.

Play video content 2/4/26 Video: Spencer Pratt Confident On L.A. Mayoral Race Chances TMZ.com

Spencer came out swinging in the first mayoral debate ... taking shots at incumbent Karen Bass and "random" L.A. City Councilmember Nithya Raman.