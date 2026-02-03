Jason Bateman Awkwardly Grills Charli XCX Over Choice Not to Have Kids

Play video content SmartLess

Someone might wanna tell Jason Bateman to do a little homework next time ... 'cause his attempt at grilling Charli XCX over her not wanting kids had fans cringing hard!

It all went down on his "Smartless" podcast, when Jason started pushing the tired idea that Charli’s stance on having children could change if she met the "right person." Problem is, the singer's already married ... to The 1975’s George Daniel.

Jason awkwardly joked that he "needed to read a newspaper" before tossing out, "Your next husband, you’re gonna want kids!" Yikes.

Clearly it was something he felt really passionate about ... 'cause before Charli let him know she already had a Mr. Right, he explained his wife Amanda Anka didn’t want kids either ... until they met, and did ... and now they’re parents of two. Cool story -- but def not his place.

Unsurprisingly, fans weren’t having it ... blasting the exchange as inappropriate, outdated, and another example of women getting pressured over old-school norms.