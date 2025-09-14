Charli XCX Marries The 1975's George Daniel in Second Ceremony

Charli XCX and George Daniel just doubled down on forever -- saying "I do" again in a stunning second wedding in Sicily.

The singer and The 1975 drummer tied the knot on Sunday surrounded by family, friends, and plenty of star power. Matty Healy -- Daniel's bandmate -- was there to toast the newlyweds, along with his mom, actress Denise Welch. Healy's fiancée, model Gabbriette Bechtel, and influencer Devon Lee Carlson also joined the celebrations.

This romantic Italian bash comes just two months after the pair's first wedding -- a low-key civil ceremony in London in July. That intimate event included only about 20 guests, including Charli's parents and Daniel’s bandmates.

For round two, Charli pulled out all the stops in a dramatic, sheer gown, with white pumps and simple jewelry. Daniel kept things sharp in a dark suit with an off-white shirt.