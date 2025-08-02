Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Charli XCX Hot Shots to Kick Off Her 33rd Birthday

Charli XCX hot shots ... Happy 33rd Birthday!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Charli XCX Hot Shots
Charli XCX Hot Shots Launch Gallery
Instagram / @charli_xcx

Charli XCX? More like Charli XC-Sexy. It’s her birthday today -- and spoiler alert: she’s aging like a spicy little wine. Tap into the gallery that proves it!

The Brit’s ringing in 33 -- and she’s doing it in style. The girl’s got a thing for booty shorts and crop tops, and trust us, the 'fits are fire. Check ’em out.

charli xcx hot shot sub instagram 3
Instagram / @charli_xcx

Recently married Charli’s all about that body confidence -- and it shows. From bikinis to lingerie to full glam gowns, she serves in every look.

charli xcx hot shot sub instagram 2
Instagram / @charli_xcx

And if you’re team "less is more," she’s got you covered there too ... with plenty of topless snaps to scroll through. Go on, dive into the gallery!

