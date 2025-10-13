Rod Wave Files Countersuit in $27 Million Grizzly Touring Lawsuit

Rod Wave is vehemently denying every last allegation hurled his way by Grizzly Touring in its $27 million lawsuit ... and he's firing back with his own countersuit while announcing a NEW TOUR!!!

The "SoulFly" star filed new legal docs in Florida court Monday and sent out a statement to TMZ Hip Hop, saying ... "Rod Wave remains committed to delivering first-class concerts that his fans expect – and deserve. Grizzly Touring’s lawsuit is baseless and an unfortunate extension of its prior failed attempts to trap Rod Wave into an exclusive arrangement."

The statement continues ... "Grizzly Touring has no one to blame but itself. Had it not grossly mismanaged the Last Lap tour, by among other things, repeatedly changing the tour schedule and canceling concerts at the last minute, the tour would have been completed as intended."

Grizzly Touring claims it's owed around $27 million in unrecouped advances after the company says Wave failed to complete a bunch of contractually obligated performance dates from 2023's "Last Lap" tour.

On the flipside, Rod is claiming he successfully completed the first tour leg but says later shows had to be canceled due to Grizzly's poor scheduling and rerouting efforts that created technical problems on the road, and ultimately led to substandard shows.

Rod and his Hit House Entertainment hub say the advances they received cannot be recovered due to Grizzly's breaches of the deal, and they want the judge to declare that the exclusivity provisions in the Grizzly deal are null and void so he can go out and book shows on his own.