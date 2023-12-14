LSU Hoops Star Flau'jae Johnson Performs At Rod Wave Concert in Atlanta

Play video content Instagram / @7era7 / @djchub904 / @love_tayla

Flau'jae Johnson's doing way more than hooping in arenas now ... 'cause the LSU star and rapper performed in front of a huge crowd at Rod Wave's concert in Atlanta -- and the fans loved it!

The Tigers guard -- who's got some downtime before LSU's next game on Dec. 17 -- was front and center at Rod's Nostalgia Tour alongside Ari Lennox, Toosi, G Herbo and Eelmatic.

Several fans immediately recognized the 2023 NCAA champ when she took the stage ... and captured footage of her performance of her hit song, "Big 4."

Flau'jae's no stranger to the stage -- as we previously reported, she performed for LeBron James and his guests at his UNINTERRUPTED party this summer ... and also put on a show for LSU fans after the Tigers' NCAA title win in April.

Remember, Flau'jae -- who was named the 2023 SEC Freshman of the Year -- is serious about her rap career just as much as basketball ... and has dropped several tracks and music videos that have gotten hundreds of thousands of views.

Johnson -- who's averaging 11.3 points and 7 rebounds per game this season -- is even signed to Roc Nation ... and hopes to do a collab with J. Cole and Lil' Wayne.