TikTok Livestreamer Brandon Honea Arrested for Aggravated Animal Cruelty After Opossum Killing

Brandon Honea is in some serious legal trouble after allegedly killing an opossum in a disturbing video ... TMZ has learned.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office tells TMZ ... the TikTok livestreamer was arrested Wednesday, November 11, and charged with aggravated animal cruelty in connection with the incident.

The disturbing video, which circulated online, appears to show Honea grabbing an opossum by its tail and repeatedly slamming it against a porch ... all while a woman heard on the livestream pleaded with him to stop.

Honea, who works as a taxidermist, reportedly claimed the animal had been killing his chickens and alleged the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency told him he'd done nothing wrong.

Investigator Cheyenne Gonzalez tells TMZ ... the Sheriff's Office can't speak to what TWRA allegedly told Honea ... making it clear deputies conducted their own investigation and charged him independently of the wildlife agency.

We're told the incident was reported November 9, and the Sheriff's Office received multiple calls about the alleged animal abuse.

Meanwhile, Fayetteville Police Chief Bennie Jennings Jr. tells TMZ his department contacted TWRA Tuesday morning and was prepared to assist with its investigation.