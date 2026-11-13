A$AP Rocky Event Marred by Fight Caught on Video, NYPD Responds

A$AP Rocky's event launching his Suede 94 sneaker line with PUMA ran into a snag Thursday night after several people got into a knock down, drag out fight -- and the NYPD had to be called in to calm the situation, TMZ has learned.

And get this ... TMZ has obtained video of the exact moment when the fight broke out inside a commercial building in Manhattan, where A$AP was hanging out ... but the rapper was not involved in the brawl.

Check out the footage ... the dudes start wrestling and throwing punches as security jumps in to pull the troublemakers off each other. The fighting goes on for a bit until security manages to get things under control.

The NYPD tells TMZ ... officers responded to a call at 10:30 p.m. for a "disturbance" at the building and, when they got there, the cops encountered a "disorderly group." We're told the event was eventually evacuated.