Jenelle Evans' Ex-Husband Courtland Rogers Arrested Over Stolen Sneakers

Jenelle Evans' ex-husband Courtland Rogers is back in trouble with the law ... after getting busted for allegedly stealing in North Carolina ... TMZ has learned.

According to booking records obtained by TMZ, Rogers was arrested Wednesday and booked into the New Hanover County Detention Facility on a misdemeanor larceny charge.

A spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department ... Rogers allegedly stole Air Jordan sneakers from a business in late October.

According to the jail, his bond was set at $2,500. It's currently unclear what Rogers is accused of swiping.

This isn't Rogers' first brush with the law ... as we previously reported, he was arrested in the same county back in January 2020 on felony larceny and drug possession charges.

His legal troubles go back even further ... Rogers was arrested in 2018 on drug-related charges and later that year for allegedly assaulting a woman.

In September 2023, TMZ obtained a frantic 911 call from Rogers' wife after she found him unresponsive at their North Carolina home following an apparent overdose. He survived the scare.

As for his connection to Jenelle ... the former couple got married in December 2012, but their marriage didn't last. They finalized their divorce in June 2014.