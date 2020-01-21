Jenelle Evans' Ex-Husband Courtland Rogers Arrested for Drugs, Larceny

Exclusive

Jenelle Evans' first husband is in a very familiar place -- a North Carolina jail -- and it could be an extended stay because he's facing serious felony charges.

Courtland Keith Rogers -- who was married to the former 'Teen Mom' star from 2012 to 2014 -- got arrested over the weekend in New Hanover County He's been booked on one count of felony larceny, and one count of felony possession of a schedule I drug ... which includes "highly addictive and mind-altering substances" such as heroin, morphine and mescaline. Cops haven't revealed what Rogers allegedly had.

Rogers is also facing a misdemeanor for possession of drug paraphernalia and a schedule II drug. That's more like pain medications. According to sheriff's records, he's still in jail being held on a $15k bond.

We broke the story ... Jenelle's ex was arrested last July for a felony probation violation, in connection with his April 2018 bust on drug charges. Rogers was also arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman in August 2018.

He's on one hell of a streak ... allegedly.

None of this would probably surprise Jennelle ... who got arrested with Rogers for heroin possession and domestic violence just a few months after they separated in 2013.