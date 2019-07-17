Jenelle Evans' Ex-Husband Courtland Rogers Arrested for Felony Probation Violation

Exclusive

Jenelle Evans' ex-husband has been busted again in North Carolina ... for violating his probation in a felony case.

Courtland Keith Rogers -- who was married to the former 'Teen Mom' star from 2012 to 2014 -- got arrested Wednesday in Leland and booked at the Brunswick County Jail for a felony probation violation. His bond is set at $10k.

It's unclear what Rogers did to violate his probation, but it seems it's connected to Rogers' arrest back in April 2018 on drug charges.

He was also arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman in August, 2018.

Jenelle doesn't have any kids with Rogers, and the couple was only married a couple months before they split in January 2013, only to reunite a few months later ... when both got arrested for heroin possession and domestic violence.

They officially divorced in June 2014.