Farrah Abraham Slams Jenelle Evans a Mom Failure, Jenelle Calls Her a Prostitute

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Farrah Abraham says all of Jenelle Evans' family and legal drama comes down to one thing -- she's a bad mother ... but Jenelle's got a harsh claim of her own about Farrah.

We got the former 'Teen Mom' leaving Madeo in Beverly Hills Thursday night, and she cut right to the chase when we asked her about the latest Jenelle news ... that she told cops the dog-killing incident was a publicity stunt.

Farrah calls BS -- she believes David Eason did kill the family dog -- and says the bottom line is Evans has chosen a "horrible man" over her children ... and until she leaves the abusive relationship, she doesn't deserve to get her kids back.

The same goes for Amber Portwood, according to Farrah ... who also takes a parting shot at MTV for employing them.

Of course, this comes on the heels of Abraham throwing shade at both women earlier Thursday ... to which Jenelle responded on Twitter by claiming Abraham prostitutes herself to companies to make money ever since she got fired from 'Teem Mom.'

Evans added ... "I know EVERY company you've sold your body for," and claimed some of those same companies do business with her without her having to take her clothes off. Jenelle quickly deleted the tweets.