Jenelle Evans Drops Restraining Order Against David Eason

Jenelle Evans is having a change of heart when it comes to David Eason ... he no longer has to stay away from her, because she's ditched the restraining order against him.

Jenelle filed docs Friday to dismiss the temporary restraining order, and a judge just signed off on the request ... a rep for the Davidson County Circuit Court tells TMZ.

The former couple was due in court today in Tennessee for a hearing to make the order permanent, but we're told the entire case has been dismissed at Jenelle's request.

As we reported ... Jenelle got a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband back in November, after claiming her ex was off-the-rails violent. She said she feared for her life and her children's well-being.

It's unclear why Jenelle changed course, but under the temporary restraining order, David was prohibited from having contact with her or her kids. Jenelle and David have one child together, 2-year-old Ensley.