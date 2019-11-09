Jenelle Evans Seen with Ex Nathan During David Divorce Drama

Exclusive TMZ.com

Jenelle Evans is trying to get back to enjoyable mom duties in wake of her nasty split with David Eason ... and part of those duties include spending time with her ex-BF, Nathan.

The former "Teen Mom 2" star visited a bowling alley/roller arena in Tennessee this week with a couple of her kids -- we're told the youngest two, 5-year-old Kaiser and 2-year-old Ensley -- for some roller skating, bowling, bumper cars and arcade games.

Jenelle's baby daddy, Nathan Griffith, was also on hand ... and a source tells us the two did a routine kid drop-off at the location. Jenelle and Nathan have Kaiser together.

We're told Jenelle appeared to be in very good spirits, and she had no issue snapping a pic with an employee.

As we reported ... Jenelle got a restraining order against David after telling the court, "I am scared for my life and my children's well-being." She cited his recent threats and history of violence as examples and a judge agreed ... granting the order prohibiting Eason from contacting Jenelle and her children.