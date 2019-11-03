Jenelle Evans Has Daughter Ensley Post-Split with David Eason

Exclusive TMZ.com

Jenelle Evans is taking care of her and David Eason's daughter in the wake of filing for divorce ... and she aims to keep it that way.

Sources close to the former 'Teen Mom' star tell TMZ ... she has the ex-couple's 2-year-old, Ensley, with her and will fight for full custody if their case goes to court.

We're told she believes she's the more fit parent of the two, based on David's troubling history ... which as you know includes shooting and killing the family dog because it nipped at the child.

Our sources say Jenelle doesn't intend to keep Ensley away from David. We're told she acknowledges he's a good dad and loves his daughter, so she wants them to have contact.

It's unclear how she feels about David regarding her 2 older children, to whom he's been a stepfather since they married in Sept. 2017. Fact is ... he really has no right when it comes to them. It would all be based on what Jenelle wants to do.

As we reported ... Jenelle threw in the towel on their marriage this week, saying, "that's what is best for me, and for my kids." We're told it's also because she believes she will not have a career in any field if she stays with David.