Jenelle Evans' Beauty Biz Never Slowed Despite Custody Drama

Jenelle Evans is out of the reality TV biz -- and also the raising kids biz, temporarily -- but that doesn't mean her cosmetics biz wasn't thriving amid all of her family drama.

Sources tell TMZ ... Jenelle's beauty line, JE Cosmetics, has been movin' and shakin' behind-the-scenes despite all the chaos going on in her life. Specifically, we're told she's been in talks with several different cosmetic suppliers for over a year to relaunch and rebrand the line she first started in 2017. The new line is set to take off on Sept. 7.

Jenelle's been teasing her cosmetics comeback on social media, and it looks like she's expanding her products beyond lipsticks and eyelashes.

There's more ... aside from the deals Jenelle has already inked with various vendors and suppliers, we're told she continues to pique interest from big wigs in the beauty game.

Our sources say one major fashion company has already partnered with her to do a joint collaboration/release -- which we're told will coincide with the JE rollout.

As for why Jenelle is still drawing so much attention -- especially after losing custody of her kids, and David Eason killing the family dog -- we're told her suitors think she's still marketable in a business capacity.