Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Jenelle Evans and David Eason are under the same roof as their kids again -- but just for a visit, and WITH a court-ordered monitor watching like a hawk.

Jenelle and David showed up to court again Thursday in Whiteville, North Carolina to enjoy a reunion with 9-year-old Jace, 2-year-old Ensley and David's 11-year-old daughter, Maryssa, from a previous relationship.



Play video content TMZ.com

Jenelle's mom, Barbara, arrived with the kids -- separately from David and Jenelle -- and headed inside the courthouse moments before their parents. We know what you're thinking ... where's Kaiser? He didn't make it but his father and Jenelle's ex, Nathan Griffith, did show up.

This is the first time Jenelle and David have seen their kids since Barbara brought them back on June 4. For those counting, that's 23 days.

You'll recall that last time was none too pleasant for Jenelle and Barbara ... who got into a nasty little exchange in front of our camera guy. Accusations were made from both sides but it seems they've let bygones be bygones ... for now. The reunion comes on the heels of Tuesday's hearing.

Play video content 6/4/19 TMZ.com

As you know ... all of Jenelle's kids were removed after a judge decided there were serious issues -- not the least of which being David killing the family dog -- that put the kids at risk.

Jenelle and David have been working with the judge to regain custody.