Jenelle Evans & David Eason We're Going To Therapy ... To Get Our Kids Back

Jenelle Evans and David Eason Taking Steps To Regain Custody of Kids

EXCLUSIVE

Jenelle Evans and David Eason are turning over a new leaf ... and doing everything they can to make sure they regain custody of her children.

Sources close to Jenelle and David tell TMZ ... since losing custody of all 3 kids Tuesday, the couple has enrolled in marriage counseling, signed up for parenting classes and David's got an upcoming psych evaluation to find the root of his anger issues ... all conditions set by the judge if they hope to get the kids back.

It's all part of the plan to prove Jenelle and David are willing to do whatever it takes to get 9-year-old Jace, 4-year-old Kaiser and 2-year-old Ensley living under the same roof once again.

Jenelle has no plans to dump David, even though his brutal killing of the family dog put the wheels in motion for CPS to take the kids out of their home. We're told Jenelle and David are still committed to each other, and they want to emerge from this extremely rough patch as a family.

As you know ... MTV booted Jenelle from its "Teen Mom" franchise after her husband shot and killed her French bulldog, Nugget because it nipped at Ensley.

We're told Jenelle's firing has really lit a fire inside her ... and she's getting back to work on her new makeup line, which is targeting an August launch. With no kids in the house, she's got a lot more time on her hands.

Bottom line for Jenelle and David ... there's a lot standing between them and her kids, but they're determined to get the family back together.