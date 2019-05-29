David Eason, Jenelle Evans 'You Could Die Right Now' ... 'You're a F***ing Piece of S***'

Jenelle Evans' Husband David Eason Screams 'You Could Die Right Now'

Jenelle Evans has lost custody of her kids, largely because her husband, David Eason, has created an abusive environment at home ... and this video seems to be evidence of that.

We're told the video was shot sometime this year at the family's North Carolina home. You hear a baby in the background as David launches, saying, "You could die right now for all I give a f***. You're a f***ing piece of s**t. You're the biggest f***ing piece of s*** I know."

You then see him flip off the camera operator and walk away.

From all we know, hardly anyone was allowed in the family home, and it appears Jenelle is behind the camera and the comments are directed at her.

As we reported, the judge in the custody case has stripped Jenelle and David of custody for the time being, after concluding David and Jenelle have put the kids at risk.

We're told one of the things that came out during the hearing was that 4-year-old Kaiser was terrified to go to David and Jenelle's home because he was terrified of David and had been mistreated by him.

One source said squarely, "It's all David's fault."

Jenelle has steadfastly stood behind David, and now they must attend parenting classes, counseling and weekly drug testing before there's any hope of them regaining custody.

The video is a glimpse into what appears to be a very turbulent home life.