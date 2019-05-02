Jenelle Evans Husband's Dog Killing ... Cements MTV Axing Him from 'Teen Mom'

EXCLUSIVE

You will not see Jenelle Evans' husband shoot and kill their dog on "Teen Mom 2" ... because David Eason is considered poison as far as MTV is concerned, and he will never, ever appear on the show.

Jenelle finally confessed ... David viciously took their French Bulldog to a wooded area near their home and pumped bullets into it ... just because he got pissed off the animal nipped at their daughter after she got in the pooch's mug. Fact is ... 2-year-old Ensely was fine ... Nugget didn't even puncture the skin.

What we don't know ... was David so depraved that he filmed the shooting? Of course, we do know ... the actual nip was caught on camera.

MTV wants nothing to do with David because it's just the latest in a string of violent, alarming incidents ... among them, a domestic violence call, a gun-crazed rant about the Secret Service showing up at his home following a threat to the President and another animal cruelty incident involving a pig. The show fired David a year ago after making anti-LGBT comments.

David has a lot of guns at their house, and he's made it well known he's not afraid to use them to protect his property.

We're told MTV will air NO video of David, partly because of his actions, but also because they perceive him to be a real threat. One MTV source said they're worried about the safety of Jenelle and her family.

There's cause for concern ... producers shot many of Jenelle's scenes far away from the family home, but David threatened to crash the set numerous times and wreak havoc. BTW, no word yet on whether the show will be picked up for a new season, but we're told if it is picked up there are no plans to 86 Jenelle.

If Jenelle is telling the truth and David shot and killed the dog, David may get away with it, because we're told the local sheriff has made it clear ... the only way he'll do anything is if she files a police report or calls 911. We're told the sheriff doesn't look at social media and actually has contempt for it and the media, calling all of it "sensationalized."