Jenelle Evans' Husband Posts Threatening Gun Videos After Secret Service Visit

Jenelle Evans' Husband David Eason Shares Gun-Crazed Vids After Secret Service Visit

Jenelle Evans' husband says the Secret Service came to his home to question him about his gun-related social media posts directed at President Trump, but if they come back without a warrant ... he's not afraid to shoot the "motherf*****s."

David Eason just shared a series of gun-crazed vids that starts with what looks like a Secret Service vehicle leaving his property. The former 'Teen Mom' star claims they showed up unannounced because he posted a photo of bump stocks and hashtagged Trump and Nancy Pelosi ... which they deemed a threat.

Jenelle's husband explains he did that simply because the 2 want to ban bump stocks -- which he's strongly against -- but he wasn't threatening harm. It's interesting, though ... because he follows it up with a vid of himself shooting a target with a high-powered gun at close range.

He also went on a tirade about his, um, affection for guns and protecting his property ... making it clear he won't hesitate to shoot future trespassers and has PLENTY of ammunition to do so.

Seriously ... so much ammunition that he compared his home to a military base.

The unhinged vids come on the heels of another disturbing incident at the couple's North Carolina home in October, in which Jenelle made a hysterical 911 call claiming David attacked her and broke her collarbone.

She denied being in an abusive relationship days later, and Eason also shared a video showing everything was fine with their family.

We've reached out to the Secret Service ... so far, no word back.