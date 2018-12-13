Farrah Abraham to Bristol Palin You're Jealous of Me And You're a Wimp So Leave 'Teen Mom'!!!

Farrah Abraham Says Bristol Palin is Jealous of Her and Needs to Leave 'Teen Mom'

EXCLUSIVE

Farrah Abraham has sage advice for Bristol Palin -- leave "Teen Mom" if she can't handle how she's being portrayed ... as a Farrah wannabe.

We got Farrah out Thursday at LAX and she bristled at Bristol's verbal attack this week, when she blasted MTV ... "All they want with my little segment each week is some fake fill-in Farrah Abraham/Jerry Springer BS."

Bristol griped that the program fails to showcase her work ethic -- a single mother who juggles parenting 3 kids all by her lonesome.

Farrah -- who was initially shocked when MTV picked Bristol -- says it all boils down to 2 things ... she's not cut out for reality TV.

Oh, thing 2 is jealousy.