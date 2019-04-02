Farrah Abraham Poppy Like It's Hot!!!

Farrah Abraham's Poppin' on Poppy Field During Cali's Super Bloom

Farrah Abraham's taking advantage of Cali's super bloom to show off her super bum bum.

The ex-'Teen Mom' star slipped into a sheer leopard one-piece bathing suit Monday to put the spotlight on her new fashion line with PrettyLittleThing. No, Farrah's not lost somewhere in the wilderness. She definitely picked a poppy field for this photo shoot as California's super bloom's in peak season.

It's unclear exactly where Farrah is ... we're guessing somewhere in one of SoCal's state parks -- maybe Malibu's Point Mugu? Anyway ... a little fresh air never killed anyone.

BTW ... the super bloom -- a phenomenon that usually occurs once a decade -- has been so intense, it's reportedly backed up traffic like crazy. No word if someone broke their neck spotting Farrah, though.