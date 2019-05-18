Jenelle Evans' Husband David Eason Came to Court with Gun

Jenelle Evans' Husband David Came to Court w/ Gun on the Dash ... Or So It Seems

Jenelle Evans ﻿and her husband, David Eason, showed up to court for their child services case with what appears to be a gun in plain sight on the dashboard of their car.

As we reported ... Jenelle and David went to court Thursday to fight a judge's order that removed three children from their home over the course of a week -- this, of course, following news that David had brutally killed the family dog when it nipped 2-year-old Ensley.

The kids were not returned to the couple by the end of it, and on their way out of the courthouse ... they got back into their vehicle, which looks like it was housing a pistol on the dash. You can make out what greatly resembles a firearm as they're driving away.

We pulled screenshots of this clip and heightened the resolution a bit -- there's no question in our eyes, the black object seen through the windshield seriously looks like a gun.

Seen at a different angle, the object still appears very much so like a gun. It sure doesn't seem like they were trying to hide it either ... the gun's openly on display, as you can see.

As we've pointed out in the past ... David is REALLY into guns, even going so far as to post multiple videos showing off his firepower after getting a visit from the Secret Service.

There's even been an alleged incident in which David was accused of chasing a woman down who drove by his house and brandishing a pistol at her. She claimed he told her, "That's right. I got a gun, I will shoot you." David denied the woman's version of events.

Still, it doesn't look great that a guy who's had the authorities on edge about his violent temper shows up to court locked and loaded. One thing he's made clear ... he means business.