Jenelle Evans & David Eason 25 Emergency Calls to Their Home ... In The Past Year!!!

Jenelle Evans and David Eason Average 2 Emergency Calls Per Month at Home

EXCLUSIVE

Jenelle Evans and David Eason's ﻿North Carolina home is the subject of an INSANE number of emergency calls -- so many, it amounts to one every other week on average.

We were aware of a handful of 911 calls to the ex-'Teen Mom' star's home in the last year ... but it turns out that's just the tip of the iceberg. We've learned Columbus County Emergency Services fielded a whopping 25 calls concerning Jenelle and David's residence.

According to Columbus County Emergency Services, nearly 1/3 of those calls involved welfare checks, and 6 of them were made by someone inside the house asking to speak with law enforcement.

The most recent call was made by Jenelle on May 15 to report the suspicious powder they got in the mail. Authorities also got a call back in December to investigate after David had posted videos showing off his arsenal of weapons and stockpile of ammo.

As for the rest:

-- 2 calls requiring cops to respond to the house

-- 1 call for a warrant being served

-- 1 for papers (lawsuit) being served

-- 1 for a domestic issue

-- 1 for a locked vehicle

-- 1 to assist another law enforcement agency

-- 1 for an alleged assault

-- 1 for someone with a gun

Jenelle made the assault call ... frantically reporting David for allegedly attacking her at the house back in October, pinning her down so forcefully she felt her collarbone crack.

Nathan Griffith, Jenelle's ex and father to her 4-year-old son, Kaiser, made a 911 call for a welfare check last month after David shot and killed the family dog.

Jenelle and David are currently battling to regain custody of her 3 kids. If the judge sees the astounding number of emergency calls involving their home, it can't help their case.