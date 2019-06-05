David Eason Confronts Jenelle's Ex Outside Court ... All Captured on Audio

David Eason Confronts Nathan Griffith as Camera Rolls After Custody Hearing

EXCLUSIVE

Jenelle Evans' husband, David Eason, rolled up on her ex, Nathan Griffith, to talk some smack after the latest custody hearing -- a move that could trigger a restraining order ... against David.

Jenelle's baby daddies came face-to-face Tuesday in the Columbus County Courthouse parking lot in North Carolina ... right after the troubled couple wrapped up the hearing. Nathan was chatting with our guy when Jenelle and David drove by.

Check out the audio ... you hear our photog notice people in the vehicle recording video, and then realizes it's David and Jenelle. You hear David ask Nathan, "You hanging out with the paparazzi?"

A short exchange ensued before the couple drove off ... but not before David flipped the bird. Nathan said the encounter would prompt him to file a restraining order -- though nothing's been filed yet.

It was just the latest confrontation outside the courthouse after a long day in court. As we first reported ... Jenelle and her mom, Barbara, also had a testy exchange.

Barbara insinuated the only reason Jenelle's being so motherly with her 2-year-old daughter, Ensley, is because cameras were rolling. Jenelle shot back saying Barbara blocked her number.

As we reported ... Nathan showed up with his and Jenelle's 4-year-old son, Kaiser. It's unclear if 9-year-old Jace made it to court. Jenelle and David enrolled in couples therapy in an attempt to get their kids back. David will also undergo a psych evaluation to determine what is at the core of his anger issues.

As you know ... all of Jenelle's kids were removed after a judge decided there were serious issues with the couple that put the kids at risk. Jenelle, however, has remained by David's side.