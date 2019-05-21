Nessa Confronts 'Teen Mom' Jenelle Evans ... For Trashing Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick's girlfriend, Nessa, called out 'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans TO HER FACE -- and made her cry -- over an anti-Kaepernick post Evans put on social media.
... AND IT WAS AWESOME!!!
Nessa was hosting the "Teen Mom 2" reunion when she decided to put Evans on the hot seat about her Nike protest ... which Jenelle started last year after Nike used Kap in an ad campaign.
In the social media post, Jenelle wrote ... "I will not be buying Nike anymore. Chris Kyle’s wife wrote a huge letter about how she feels and I couldn’t agree more. HER husband actually DID sacrifice A LOT. Nike should change their 'motto' immediately. Nike needs a new PR person pronto."
Fast forward to the reunion ... when Nessa told Jenelle straight up:
"You posted hateful comments on social media about my family, about my man Colin Kaepernick."
Evans played dumb ... saying, "I posted them? When did I post it?"
Don't worry, Nessa had the receipts and read them out loud for Jenelle, who continued to play dumb.
"I’ve never seen that ... I honestly have no idea who your boyfriend is, or husband."
To be continued... #TeenMom2 pic.twitter.com/HEv7bF0M5k— #TeenMom2 (@TeenMom) May 21, 2019
Nessa fired back again ...
"He’s been on set. This is an open, healthy conversation I would like to have with you," Nessa added.
"Please understand something. My man used his platform to peacefully protest systemic oppression in this country, specifically police brutality against black people. Men, women and children dying, wrongfully dying, and people who are doing this are not being held accountable."
"That is the issue. It has nothing to do with military men, military women, okay? Because they fought for our constitution to peacefully protest. I would have appreciated if you had contacted me. I would have been more than happy to have a healthy conversation."
Back to Jenelle ... who started to cry and stormed off the set.
"I don’t know anything about your husband, I swear to God."
"I’m done with this bullsh*t. This is exactly why I didn’t f*king want to come here. This is about my storyline and you want to bring up your issues. You want to bring up ‘Teen Mom’ to bring up your issues?! I’m not doing doing this, you got your show.”