Jenelle Evans' Ex Nathan Reached Out After Spat with David to No Avail

Jenelle Evans' 2nd baby daddy extended an olive branch to her 3rd baby daddy, David Eason, after the men got into a heated dispute outside court -- but they're nowhere near a peace treaty.

Sources connected to the exes tell TMZ ... Nathan Griffith actually reached out to Jenelle on Tuesday after she and David got pissed at him. You'll recall, they called him out for talking to our camera guy. David called Nathan a blabbermouth -- and flipped him off in the process.

We're told Nathan wasn't happy with how things were left as they drove away -- he does share 4-year-old Kaiser with Jenelle -- so he shot her a text to clarify he wasn't trying to do damage by talking to the media, he was just chit-chatting.

Our sources say Jenelle didn't buy it, and thinks Nathan was looking for dirt on her and David's child custody case. BTW, Jenelle got into it with her own mom after Tuesday's court hearing too. Tough family day, for sure.

Back to Nathan though ... we're told he thinks Jenelle and David need to drop their us versus the world attitude, and he told them so.

Seems like his advice is falling on deaf ears -- the Easons are still fighting to regain custody of their 3 children.