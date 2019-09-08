Jenelle Evans and David Eason Pushing Cosmetics at New York Fashion Week

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Jenelle Evans and David Eason are walking away from the cameras, so they say, while she pushes her new cosmetics line.

Jenelle and David hit up the Elf Sacks clothing fashion show Saturday at New York Fashion Week and even scored front row seats.

Getty

They told our photog everything's back to normal. Their kids are back home and in school. Of course, as we reported, the kids were taken away by Children's Services after David shot and killed the family dog. The judge eventually gave the kids back to Jenelle and David, and the Children's Services case was dropped.