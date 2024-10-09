Troy Aikman Claims He Was Told Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift 'Might Actually Be Engaged'

Play video content Pardon My Take

Troy Aikman can't help but call Taylor Swift "The Missus" during "Monday Night Football" ... but he claims he might actually be onto something -- 'cause he says a little birdie told him she could very well already be engaged to Travis Kelce!!

The ESPN color commentator revealed the gossip on Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" podcast on Wednesday ... where he was asked about his viral remark from the broadcast.

The Hall of Famer explained he had no idea the quip would take a life of its own ... saying, "This morning, I woke up and saw a headline like, 'Aikman knew he was in trouble' or something," he said. "And I was thinking, 'Gosh, if this is newsworthy,' like really?"

PFT Commenter joked the TV talent might curse the Chiefs with the remark ... but Aikman said he got some intel that Kelce "might" have already gotten on one knee and popped the question.

"I might have broken the story," Aikman said.

While rumors circulated that the two might be done after Swift was absent from two games ... they put all the speculation to bed on Monday -- packing on some PDA following the Chiefs 26-13 win over the Saints.