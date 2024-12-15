Troy Aikman Expects 'Hell Of' An NFL Career From Shedeur Sanders, 'I Love His Game'

Play video content TMZSports.com

If Troy Aikman were running an NFL team, he'd clearly have no qualms heading into the 2025 season with Shedeur Sanders under center ... telling TMZ Sports he absolutely loves the Colorado QB's game.

Aikman made no bones about it during a chat with us this week ... explaining he's been a fan of Sanders ever since the 22-year-old was dominating on high school football fields.

"I do think he's a franchise quarterback," said Aikman, who played with Shedeur's father, Deion Sanders, in the 1990s. "I love his game."

Despite putting up some gaudy numbers at both Jackson State and Colorado, there are surprisingly plenty of fans and pundits who don't seem as sold on the Buffs signal-caller. In fact, he's ranked just No. 23 on NFL draft expert Dane Brugler's 2025 Big Board.

But it sure sounds like Aikman would have no issues selecting him if he were a general manager for an NFL squad picking high on draft day.

"My expectation is that he's going to have a hell of a career," Aikman said.

