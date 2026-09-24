‘Alias’ Star Kevin Weisman Get's Court-Ordered Protection From Ex Claims She Compared Daughter to Ted Bundy

My Ex Said My Kid Was Like Ted Bundy

Kevin Weisman says his ex-girlfriend, Friday Chamberlain, is refusing to leave his home and is being verbally abusive to his 18-year-old daughter ... claiming his ex compared his kid to Ted Bundy and Hamas.

The "Alias" star made the explosive claims in court as he sought a temporary restraining order against his ex.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Kevin claims Friday called his daughter a "selfish, evil demon child" and compared her to the infamous serial killer.

Kevin said Friday told him his daughter's visits to the home "could teach Hamas a thing or two about psychological warfare."

He said he dated Friday from 2022 to 2023 ... and he's afraid to go to his L.A. home because Friday keeps showing up and won't leave. He claims she has demanded $250K to vacate the home.

The actor said Friday ramped up her alleged attacks by messaging his coworkers on a film project with false claims that he had taken a bunch of naked videos of her without her consent.