Kentucky Woman Gets Court-Ordered Protection From Ex After Viral Assault Video

Play video content Video: Louisville Man Violently Kicks, Pushes Woman After Rejection

A Kentucky woman -- who says she is the woman who suffered a violent beating in shocking surveillance footage -- is getting court-ordered protection against the man she claims attacked her ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Nathan Seale has been ordered to stay 500 feet away from Amber Marie Mitchell ... and he is barred from calling, texting, or attempting to contact her in any way.

Video of an alleged interaction between the pair has blown up online in recent days. It shows two people -- a man and a woman -- seated at a table ... when, in the middle of the conversation, the man grabs a drink and tosses it into the woman's face.

You see the woman rise from the table before the man shoves her to the ground, then follows it up by kicking her while she's apparently attempting to stand.

He then stands and snatches a bag off the table, which seems to be hers ... and when she walks toward him, he grabs her by the throat and throws her down once more before leaving the area.

In her TRO petition, Mitchell describes an interaction that sounds virtually identical to the one in the video ... and she says they weren't on good terms before the alleged incident.

She claims she was in a short-lived relationship with Seale, who was being verbally abusive to her in messages after their split ... and she agreed to meet up with him to have what she thought would be a "civil conversation" about their relationship -- which is when he allegedly beat her up.