Houston Rockets Star Tari Eason's Ex Barred From His NBA Games, Practices

Whew, Ex Can't Get Close Enough to Bleach My Stuff Again

Tari Eason and his designer clothing can rest easy ... because the ex he claims destroyed all his stuff isn't legally allowed to go anywhere near him -- including his NBA games.

The Houston Rockets star's request for a temporary restraining order against his former flame Marilyn Maritza Melo Rodriguez was granted by a judge Thursday ... and she's been barred from going near Tari, his home, his work, his vehicle, or NBA facilities where the baller is playing or practicing.

A hearing -- at which a judge will decide whether the TRO should be extended into a long-term restraining order -- has been set for August 20.

We broke the story ... Tari asked for a temporary restraining order in a court filing earlier this week -- alleging Marilyn, who he describes as someone he "used to date," struck him multiple times in the face with a closed fist and threatened to kill him.

He also claims she went to his Airbnb and dumped a ton of bleach on his designer clothes ... allegedly wrecking $92K worth of personal property.

Tari is entering his fifth NBA season with the Rockets ... and he's going to want a permanent restraining order, because the regular season doesn't start until October.