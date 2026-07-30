Houston Rockets Star Tari Eason Claims Ex Poured Bleach On His Clothes

Tari Eason is asking for a domestic violence restraining order against his ex ... telling the court she punched him in the face and destroyed some of his designer clothes with bleach.

The Houston Rockets star filed a petition, obtained by TMZ, on Thursday ... and he's asking for protection from 32-year-old Marilyn Maritza Melo Rodriguez, who he describes as someone he "used to date."

Tari claims one of Marilyn's friends called him to "tell me that she would 'break both of my legs' and 'kill me'" ... alleged threats he said made him fear for his life.

The NBA baller claims Marilyn's mother called him on one occasion and asked him to drive her home ... and, after dropping her off at the home, he says a discussion turned violent when Marilyn allegedly "repeatedly struck me in the face with a closed fist."

He says after he left her, Marilyn went back to his Airbnb where he alleges she "took all my clothes and poured liquid bleach on them, ruining them." He claims she caused $92K worth of loss in personal property.

Tari is asking a judge to order Marilyn to stay away from him, his home, his work, his car ... and any arena in California where the Rockets might play.