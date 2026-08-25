Play video content Video: Shaq DUNKMAN Dunker Cam Hazzard Wants Matchup W/ Mac McClung TMZSports.com

Cam Hazzard is ready to throw down against the biggest name in dunking!

The pro dunker with a 50-inch vert chopped it up with TMZ Sports just days before his big DUNKMAN matchup Tuesday night against fellow high flyer Joel Henry ... and while Hazzard is totally locked in on the task at hand, he can't help but anticipate a potential future matchup with Mac McClung.

“Of course I’ve thought about going against Mac,” Cam told us. “He’s a huge name. Won the NBA dunk contest three times in a row. And everybody always considers him the GOAT of dunking because he’s like the biggest name in the competition."

Cam, who is 21, isn't backing down.

"Instead of getting like scared and like, ‘Oh, I don’t know if I want to face him.’ I want to face him. I want to show him what I have. Even if he beats me, at least I can say I tried.”

And it might be destined that they face each other in the Finals.

“Another fun fact I just realized a little bit ago is that my name is Cam and Cam backwards is Mac. And so, it’s pretty much meant for him,” Hazzard said.

Shaq’s DUNKMAN league (airing on TNT and HBO Max) -- featuring 24 of the world's most elite dunkers -- has been stuffing SportsCenter’s Top 10 ... and the entire competition culminates tonight at the Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, with $500K on the line.

If Hazzard advances against Henry, he says he'll have a chance to dunk against Isaiah Rivera, a guy he's watched for years.

“I’ve watched him growing up," Cam said, "from posting some of his first videos to testing a 50-inch vertical, and he’s still going. Now I actually have the chance to compete against him. And that’s a really cool feeling."

Play video content Video: Cam Hazzard Talks About His Journey as an Athlete TMZSports.com