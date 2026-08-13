Dodgers Star Freddie Freeman Takes Scary Tumble Into Dugout, Down Steps

Freddie Freeman gave Dodger Stadium a full-blown heart attack Wednesday night.

The Dodgers' first baseman went full Superhero mode in the top of the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals in L.A., tracking an Isaac Collins popup ... and wound up face-planting into the visitors' dugout.

Freeman had a bead on the ball, which continued to drift further into foul territory ... and he looked ready to snag the ball for the second out of the inning.

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The problem? The dugout was closer than Freddie estimated, and there was no railing ... as the All-Star disappeared down the dugout steps, falling hard onto the floor below.

Trainers from both teams sprinted over ... and Royals players jumped in to help.

Freeman stayed down for several tense moments before slowly getting to his feet and actually making his way back to first base to finish the inning, as the crowd breathed a collective sigh of relief.

But when it came time for him to hit in the bottom of the eighth, manager Dave Roberts wasn't taking any chances, pinch-hitting for his banged-up slugger.

Postgame, Freeman sounded like he was hurtin', but also feeling fortunate.

“Kneecaps are sore, shoulder is sore, hand is sore, wrist is sore,” Freddie told reporters. “I mean, I fell, but I’m in good spirits. I’ve already cold tubbed.”

Thankfully, Freeman said he didn't hit his head ... bullet dodged.