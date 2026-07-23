Dodgers' World Series Team Honored At White House, Trump Praises Rose Garden

Play video content Video: Dodgers' World Series Team Honored at White House, Trump Gushes Over Rose Garden White House

The World Series champions hit up President Donald Trump's White House on Thursday ... and while POTUS celebrated the Los Angeles Dodgers' incredible run, he first had to pat himself on the back for an extreme home makeover.

Trump kickstarted the ceremony by praising the revamped Rose Garden ... pointing out how it's more friendly for women who wear high heels -- and taking a shot at his predecessor, Joe Biden, as he listed all the new improvements to the area.

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When he got to the task at hand, Trump put the spotlight on the Dodgers' ownership and players ... giving a big shoutout to Shohei Ohtani, for being a great two-way player, just like the legendary Babe Ruth.

Nos. 45-47 also name-dropped other guys like the pitching rotation, Max Muncy, Clayton Kershaw, Freddie Freeman, Miguel Rojas, Andy Pages and more during his breakdown of their World Series journey ... cracking a few funnies along the way.

No mention of Mookie Betts or Kiké Hernandez -- two players who stated beforehand they were not interested in attending.

Trump admitted he hasn't been keeping up with the 2026 season as he's busy with "Iran and other things" ... but said manager Dave Roberts informed him the Dodgers currently have the best record in baseball, so perhaps they'll be back soon.

Play video content Video: President Trump Receives Championship Ring During L.A. Dodgers Ceremony

After receiving his gifts -- a custom jersey and World Series ring -- Trump went back to gushing about the Rose Garden updates ... like how the seat cushions are now four inches thick.

As he held up his championship bling, Trump jokingly asked if he would have to report it.