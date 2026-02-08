Diplo Opens Up On Working With BTS For 'Arirang,' 'Craziest Album Ever'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Diplo has a ton of hits to his name, but he thinks the biggest project of his career is on the horizon when BTS' comeback album, "Arirang" is released.

The DJ and producer spoke about working with the Bulletproof Boy Scouts at the Fanatics Super Bowl party on Saturday ... and he said music fans aren't ready for what's coming March 20.

"I just feel so lucky because I've been working for three decades and to link up with a group like that, and have them trust me and do some awesome music ... honestly, it's gonna shock the world," Diplo said Saturday night. "Craziest album ever."

It's unclear how many tracks Diplo will have his fingerprints on ... but the project will feature 14 new tunes for listeners to enjoy.

As for the music-making process with the K-pop icons, Diplo said RM, Jin, Jimin, j-hope, Jung Kook, V and Suga are true professionals in the studio ... adding, "They're so hands-on. They're so creative. I can't believe it."

"Jung Kook -- no autotune. Perfect voice."

On top of their music talents, Diplo admitted the guys are super funny and chill ... and for what it's worth, they smell really nice, too.

So, where does this rank among his career accomplishments?? He said the BTS collab takes the cake.

"For sure, it's gonna be the biggest thing I've ever done."

BTS will mark their return next month after nearly four years off to complete their mandatory military service ... a rollout that includes a live show on Netflix and a sold-out world tour to promote their highly-anticipated album.