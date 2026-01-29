Heidi Klum Shirtless Under Fur Coat Teasing New Song With Diplo

Heidi Klum never met a top she didn't want to immediately take off ... and she's using her love for the nude to push a new musical venture.

The supermodel is promoting her new song with Diplo by, you guessed it, going topless ... which is her signature move.

In a social media post teasing the upcoming track, Heidi is letting the girls breathe under a white furry coat ... and she's wearing some sexy lingerie bottoms, along with some knee-high boots.

The song is called "Red Eye" but Heidi isn't on a plane here ... instead, she's got boots on the ground ... in the middle of some train tracks. Makes sense.