Burning Man Festivalgoer Found Dead, Lying in Pool of Blood

A Burning Man attendee was found dead in what can only be described as a gruesome scene ... according to local authorities.

The Pershing County Sheriff's Office released the statement Sunday ... revealing an officer was flagged down by an attendee at just after 9 PM Saturday night -- around the time the "Man" effigy is burnt.

The officer was taken to see the body of a man lying in a large pool of blood ... "obviously deceased" according to cops.

Officers interviewed several individuals at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing. The identity of the deceased has not yet been revealed.

Cops say this looks like a singular crime ... but, they warn festival attendees to stay vigilant anyway.