Charlize Theron, 49, Recalls Have Amazing One Night Stand With 26-Year-Old

Play video content Call Her Daddy

Charlize Theron’s not exactly knitting sweaters as she nears 50 -- nope, she’s out there keeping things spicy and showing the young ones how it's really done ... 'cause age ain't nothing but a number, darling!

The Oscar-winner hit up 'Call Her Daddy' and dropped a gem -- the 49-year-old's only had about three one-night stands in her life, but the last one? "Really f***ing amazing" … and the guy was just 26.

Yup, Charlize was practically radiating as she spilled the tea -- admitting she'd never pulled a move like that before, but it was chef’s kiss.

Charlize doubled down on the bedroom girl-power -- telling other women to go at it like rabbits, and make sure they were chasing their orgasm, not his ego. And she's clearly leading by example, saying the sex she's having now blows her 20s and 30s outta the water!

The 'Monster' star was also serving savage feminist truth bombs about the apps too ... saying Raya was full of CEOs of god knows what, shirtless Burning Man pics, and dudes posing with other women … and honestly? That vibe literally made "her vagina close." Say it louder for the girls in the group chat!