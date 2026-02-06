Luigi Mangione Speaks for First Time in Court, Claims 'Double Jeopardy'

Luigi Mangione piped up for the first time in court ... claiming his case is clearly one of "double jeopardy" since he's being charged at both the state and federal level -- though it appears he's mistaken.

The alleged murderer appeared in court Friday while his legal team and federal prosecutors argued over a whole host of issues ... including whether state or federal prosecutors should get the first crack at him.

After the judge adjourned the court, officers led Luigi away ... and, he said, "One plus one is two, common sense tells you this is double jeopardy."

Double jeopardy is, by definition, being charged and tried for the same crime twice ... for example, if a person is tried for murder and acquitted, they can't be tried again for murder in that case.

While Mangione might feel this is double jeopardy because his charges stem from the same allegation -- that he fatally shot UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December 2024 -- our crack legal team says it's not double jeopardy, because the charges at the state and federal level are different.

As you know ... a judge recently ruled Mangione will not get the death penalty if convicted at the federal level, though he's still charged with stalking. He faces a murder charge in state court.